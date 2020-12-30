Jasper County swears in new officers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo — Five newly-elected officers were sworn into office at the Jasper County Courthouse.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday– one by one, elected officers put their hand on the bible and pledged to serve the Jasper County Community.

Angie Casavecchia – Jasper County Public Administrator, said, “It is a huge source of pride to be able and raise my right hand and promise to do my very best as the Jasper county Public Administrator, and knowing I have the support of the other office holders in Jasper county behind me, it means a lot.”

Casavecchia isn’t the only one who feels this way. Newly elected Treasurer Denise Rohr also says she takes pride in this opportunity.

Denise Rohr – Jasper County Treasurer, said, “It means a lot to me. It means a lot that I can take care of the moneys of Jasper County for the people of Jasper county.”

While these elected officials are sworn into office for four years people with past experience like Casavecchia say their job will for the most part stay the same.

“I’m beginning years 13 through 16, so because I’ve been in office for quite awhile I have a really good routine down, so things wont be very different, they’re gonna run pretty much how they’ve been in the past 12 years, but things are very smooth and I like the practice we have going,” Casavecchia.

While Casavecchia is excited about her practice, Treasurer Rohr is looking forward to bettering the county’s new financial software system.

“It puts everyone on the same software, so we’re going to be able to grow very big with that,” said Rohr.