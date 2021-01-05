Jasper County still distributing CARES Act funding

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County Commissioners continue reviewing applications for federal coronavirus funding.

Nationwide, the original deadline of December 31st, 2020 was extended to the end of 2021. But the state of Missouri has shortened that to the end of June. So far, Jasper County has allocated about $11 million of the $14 million total for the county. They’re still accepting applications – but point out they can’t fund every request since those already add up to more money than they’ve been given.

Darieus Adams, Jasper Co. Commissioner, said, “Make sure that it acts as a qualifiable expense because we’ll be audited at the end of the process to make sure we’ve been given the monies out right. And if we don’t, the county’s obligated to repay that.”

County commissioners have said priorities for CARES Act funding include schools, contact tracing efforts, and projects to distribute the covid-19 vaccine.