Jasper County starts process of spending millions in federal funds

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County is starting the process of spending tens of millions of dollars in federal funding.

County commissioners hired C.P.A. Firm B.K.D. to oversee the process of handling funds from the “American Rescue Plan Act” or ARPA.

Jasper County had worked with a grant administrator for the first round of coronavirus funding.

But they wanted a higher level of service with the new round.

“They will physically set up the portal. They will um process the applications. They will get all the required information needed,” said Sarah Hoover, Jasper Co. Auditor.

Jasper County will get 11 million dollars in the first payment of ARPA money, and another 11 million in a second payment.