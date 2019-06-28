Jasper County Sheriff’s Posse also joining search for missing Anderson woman

JASPER CO, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Posse is now joining the effort to locate the missing flood victim in McDonald County.
Linda Kuykendall went missing late Sunday when the home she was in was swept away by floodwaters.
This Saturday members of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Posse will saddle up and assist in a ground search for the missing flood victim of last weekend’s flash floods.
During the flash floods in Anderson, McDonald County, a house was wash washed away with the resident still in inside.
Water searches have yet to locate the victim. A ground search is being organized for Saturday to continue looking for the victim. The Posse will saddle up and help in that search. With the horses they can search with an elevated view, go into brushy places where a vehicle can not go and not cause damage to crop or hay fields.
We wish everyone on the search party good luck.Jasper County Sheriff’s Office