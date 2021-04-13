Jasper County Sheriff’s Office works to help Special Olympics

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is holding an event to support Special Olympics.

The Jasper County Steel challenge will take place on Friday, May 7th at the Carthage Police Range. Any law enforcement agent, EMT or fire fighter personnel is invited to take part in a shooting competition. All funds raised will support Special Olympics.

Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff, said, “A lot of us don’t get a chance to get out and shoot for fun or for competition. A lot of times, we’re training or practicing, but I just thought it’d be fun to get out and do a little bit of a friendly competition amongst the agencies and it’s turned out great. We have a lot of fun with it.”

The deadline to sign up for the Steel Challenge is Wednesday, May 5th. The Jasper County Sheriff is also bringing back community safety day on Saturday, May 8 — which was canceled last year due to covid-19.

Safety day features free food and events for kids.