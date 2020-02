JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County residents looking to learn more about how law enforcement works won’t have long to wait.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Citizens Academy starting next month.

The free, weekly sessions will cover everything from DWI and cyber crime to C.S.I. And SWAT operations.

To apply, you must be 18 or older and have no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.

You can pick up registration forms at the Sheriff’s Office or online.