JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office releases use of force numbers for 2019.

There were 51 use of force incidents on the list out of more 1,100 arrests last year.

That’s up from 2018 when the department saw 40 use of force incidents.

The report logs a wide range of potential situations, but saw the largest numbers where deputies used their hands for the arrest or where a gun was drawn but not used.

Jasper County Sheriff, Randee Kaiser, said, “Every time that a firearm is pointed or that someone is, is taken to the ground as being non-compliant or whatever the case may be with regards to use of force. Every one of those instances is reviewed by the entire chain of command.”

Deputies fired their weapons twice last year, compared to just once in 2018.