Jasper County Sheriff’s Office looking for teens missing since Saturday

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three teenagers who were last seen in the Joplin area on Saturday.

Authorities believe 16-year-old Morgan Holderman, 14-year-old Alexus Crawford, and 14-year-old Jasmine Marie Holliday were all together. The girls are originally from Clay, Phelps, and Putnam Counties.

The sheriff’s office is looking into several leads on their whereabouts. Anyone with information should call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 358-8177.