Jasper County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about a potential scam

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a potential scam.

Deputies say in the past few days, they’ve received a number of calls from concerned citizens.

Residents say they’re receiving calls from individuals claiming they’re from the Sheriff’s Office and that there is an active warrant for the person’s arrest and they must purchase prepaid cards to resolve the warrant.

While this scam is not a new one, deputies feel criminals are taking advantage of the difficult circumstances going on right now in our country and targeting people who may be vulnerable.

Sgt. Tim Williams, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, said, “We’re seeing a lot of they’re preying on the elderly people seem to be the ones that get victimized the most on it. So just want to put an alert out there, let people know that this is going on again. We do not call people when they have warrants, we show up and arrest them. We never ask for any kind of payment as far as prepaid cards or anything like that. On those bails, we don’t collect that. It is a scam and a lot of people are getting taken advantage of I just want to again out that message out there.”

Williams says the biggest red flag to look out for is when someone contacts you and mentions prepaid cards.