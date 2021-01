SARCOXIE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle they say may be related to a murder investigation in Sarcoxie.

The vehicle is a gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate:

VB1Y0E

Anyone who sees the car should contact law enforcement immediately.

The homicide happened during the late afternoon of January 13th. No further details have been released at this time.