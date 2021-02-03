Jasper County Sheriff’s Department upgrades radios

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri law enforcement agency is upgrading its communications system.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will move to new Motorola radios, replacing the current Kenwood system. The upgrade means they’re on the same system as other agencies using the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network – also known as MOSWIN.

Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser, said, “To talk to the Highway Patrol, Joplin, other people that are on the MOSWIN system. Our hope is that moving forward that other law agencies in Jasper County will be able to migrate towards that system as well.”

The upgrade will cost about $1.2 million over the next seven years, roughly the same amount they’ve spent on the current radio system in the last seven years.