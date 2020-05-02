JOPLIN, Mo. — Every dog has its day, and for Jasper County Sheriff Office’s K-9 named Gunny, it was his day to retire and call it a career.

Gunny started with the sheriff’s office back in 2012 and has since served as a dual purpose narcotics detection and tracking K-9.

He worked under three handlers involving 430 deployments that resulted in 21,329 grams of narcotics and $32,000 in cash in seizures.

Now Gunny gets to go home with Jeremy Eads, the one handler who has spent the most time with him.

Jeremy Eads, Canine Deputy, said, “Canines provide an invaluable service to the community. They do a lot of things that we can’t do, they can in types of places where we can’t go, they risk their lives where we don’t have to risk officers. Most police canines you have to stay away from and he’s quite the opposite. Like he’ll do his job and apprehend a suspect if needed, but he’s also going to try and get his attention at the same time.”

Eads said he’d be sad if he didn’t have the chance to bring Gunny home, and acknowledged how the K-9 has been an irreplaceable asset.