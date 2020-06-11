Jasper County Sees Massive COVID-19 Case Jump; Up More Than 30 Cases

The Jasper County Health Department saw an increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19

since Friday June 5, 2020. We currently have had a total of 74 cases of COVID 19, with 44

current cases in isolation. In addition, we have had a total of 309 cases that have been placed

on quarantine, with 199 persons we are currently monitoring.

The health department continues

to investigate these cases and their contacts and issue quarantine and isolation orders.

The majority of these cases appear to be clustered around the Carthage area, but we do

continue to see cases in other areas of the county as well.



As we continue to take steps to reopen our community, it is even more important for all of us to

interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they

should stay home.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or

sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:



• cough,

• fever,

• shortness of breath,

• chills,

• muscle pain,

• sore throat

• and new loss of taste or smell.



If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention. If you are experiencing symptoms and must seek medical attention, please wear a mask when you leave the home and practice social

distancing. Please inform your medical provider prior to arriving that you are experiencing

symptoms consistent with COVID 19.



The Jasper County Health Department would like to remind the public that those individuals that

have been placed on either quarantine or isolation must follow the guidelines explained to them

in their orders. Those individuals who are not following their orders will be referred to the

appropriate law enforcement agency. If you do not understand your quarantine or isolation

orders, please contact the Jasper County Health Department for additional information.

If you have additional questions regarding COVID-19, visit our website at

www.jaspercounty.org , call the State of Missouri hotline at 877-435-8411, or visit the Center for

Disease Control website at www.CDC.gov