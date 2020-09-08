Jasper County sees increase in property tax levy

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County sees a slight increase to the property tax levy. The general revenue levy is now set at .1061 and the levy for roads is .2101.

County leaders discussed the numbers at the regular commission meeting this morning. The numbers are adjusted each year to factor in overall revenue changes, but property owners should not see a big increase unless their property is re-assessed.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “If you don’t do any improvements to your property uh then the highest you’ll ever see is what the consumer price index is.”

Jasper County tax bills for 2020 will go out to property owners at the beginning of November.