Jasper County sees double the number of flu cases compared to last year at this time

JOPLIN, Mo. — Health professionals share vital information about flu vaccines this week as part of National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Flu season started in October and will last through May.

This season, Jasper County has already recorded double the amount of influenza cases, compared to this time last year.

The flu can be easily spread to a person just six feet away, or by touching a door knob, shopping cart, or shaking hands.

And with peak season around the corner, nurses are urging patients to get vaccinated.

Cynthia Burnham, Joplin Health Department Medical Division Coordinator, said, “Even though flu season starts in October, it begins to peak in December and peaks in January and February, so getting it the first week in December is an excellent way to prevent you from getting the flu in its heaviest season.”

Nurses and physicians say getting the flu shot is the best prevention.

At health clinics and physician offices, flu shots are covered by most insurance providers.

If you don’t have health insurance, The Joplin Health Department can give a flu shot for just $13.

They add the most important thing wash your hands.