Jasper County sees change in 2020 crime numbers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff sees a double digit drop in crime last year.

Mike Cloud feels pretty safe in Jasper County but he also doesn’t take any chances.

Mike Cloud, Cloud’s Meat, said, “We just make sure we’re locked up every night.”

He doesn’t worry much about Cloud’s Meats, but he does protect it.

“Got a camera system that we do for two reasons – just to make sure that we can sit in the office you know without walking through the plant. But the cameras also help on the outside.”

Property in Jasper County was generally safer in 2020, with a drop in reported crime.

Randee Kaiser, Jasper Co. Sheriff, said, “Burglaries, we’ve had a notable decline over the past five years – a lot of types of property crime.”

In fact, of eight crime categories, seven dropped in 2020. Sheriff Randee Kaiser says the coronavirus likely played a big role in that.

“Obviously people are home a lot more throughout the course of the year – had a lot fewer calls for property crimes, burglaries, thefts, property damage and destruction – things like that. Those were down in large part because of the fact people were home.”

Meanwhile calls for service continued to climb. They were up sharply in 2019, topping 34,000 in 2020, the total was nearly 35,000.