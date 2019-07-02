Jasper County Recorder of Deeds takes applications for passports, adding thousands of dollars to county budget

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. —

A plan to offer passports through a Jasper County office is seeing a strong response.

It’s been two years since the Recorder of Deeds started taking applications for the federal identification. During that time, the office has handled more than 1,300 application requests. That’s brought in more than $60,000 to the county budget.

“We also help on just renewals too. We have the forms here, we can take your photo here, we can help you fill it out.” Charlotte Pickering, Jasper County Recorder

Prior to 2017, there were no passport sites in Carthage.

You can also submit applications at the post offices in Joplin, Webb City, Sarcoxie, and Jasper as well as the Joplin Public Library.