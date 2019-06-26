Jasper County property owners can still contest property value

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. —

Jasper County property owners have just a few days left to file for a hearing if they want to contest their property’s value.

The county board of equalization will meet next week to review contested assessments. But property owners must request a hearing by the end of the week to take part.

The Jasper County assessor reviewed property values statewide earlier this year, as required by state law.

Notices were sent to those properties which saw a rise in value.

The board of equalization will meet on Monday, July 1st.