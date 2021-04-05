Jasper County offers flag recycling

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new recycling option in Southwest Missouri is aimed at showing proper respect for one of our nation’s most high profile symbols.

The Jasper County Courthouse now offers an American flag recycling station. A receptacle collects the worn-out flag for proper disposal. County Clerk Charlie Davis is partnering with the Joplin Elks Lodge and local VFW chapters to make sure old glory doesn’t end up in the landfill.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “Anytime that your flag is torn, ripped, tattered, then be respectful of the flag and have it replaced.”

The flag recycling bin sits just outside the county clerk’s office on the main floor of the courthouse in Carthage.