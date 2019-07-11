Jasper County now uses an online jury system

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Jasper County has new options to help residents find out if they’ll be serving in a jury.

The county is now using the Show-Me Jury system online. So once you’re notified you may be called to serve, you can log in and choose to communicate by text or e-mail. The system first launched in St. Louis more than a year ago and has been rolling out across the state ever since then.

“Courts are trying to be more accessible to the public and you know being able to access with the new wave of communicating through e-mail and text message.” Melissa Holcomb, Jasper Co. Circuit Clerk

Potential jurors can log on from home or use a public access computer at the court locations at Joplin and Carthage.

Jasper County is the 26th circuit in the state to join the Show-Me Jury system.