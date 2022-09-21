JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — After closing in mid-August for widening and extension, the westbound I-44-to-northbound I-49 ramp (Exit 18) at Fidelity will open back to traffic.

The set opening of the new and improved ramp is 2 PM, Friday, September 21st.

In addition to road work, contractor crews also installed guardrail, signs, street lighting and made drainage improvements at this location.

This work is part of the contract to resurface a section of I-44 and U.S. Route 166 in Newton and Jasper counties and paving the ramps at the Welcome Center on eastbound I-44 at Mile Marker 1.6.