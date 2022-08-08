JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers should use alternate routes when the westbound I-44-to-northbound I-49 ramp (Exit 18) is CLOSED for up to 30 days to widen and extend the length of the ramp and acceleration lane beginning the week of August 15, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

In addition, contractor crews will also install guardrail, signs, street lighting and make drainage improvements at this location.

Traffic Impacts:

Westbound I-44-to-northbound I-49 ramp (Exit 18) CLOSED for up to 30 days at Fidelity

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers will be directed along the following signed detours: Westbound I-44 to northbound I-49 – westbound drivers will travel to Exit 13 (Prigmor Avenue), then back to eastbound I-44 Northbound Missouri Route 59 to westbound I-44 – northbound drivers will continue north on Route 59/I-49 to Exit 47 (Cedar Road), then around to southbound I-49 to westbound I-44 (Exit 46) Loop 44/Missouri Route 66 interchange (Exit 15) is not available as a detour

Drivers should find alternate routes around the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

This work is part of the contract to resurface a section of I-44 and U.S. Route 166 in Newton and Jasper counties and paving the ramps at the Welcome Center on eastbound I-44 at Mile Marker 1.6.

Project Information: