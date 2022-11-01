JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning next week lanes will close along Missouri Route 37 between Blackberry Road and the Center Creek Bridge over I-44 (mile marker 26) in Sarcoxie.
Work will begin Tuesday and last until Friday, November 8th – 11th, from 7 AM – 7 PM.
Crews will repair pavement on Route 37 as part of the ongoing Pavement Repair Project. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts below:
- Route 37 lane closures between Blackberry Road and the Center Creek Bridge over I-44 (mile marker 26) in Sarcoxie
- I-44 and Route 37 are Open
- Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule