JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning next week lanes will close along Missouri Route 37 between Blackberry Road and the Center Creek Bridge over I-44 (mile marker 26) in Sarcoxie.

Work will begin Tuesday and last until Friday, November 8th – 11th, from 7 AM – 7 PM.

Crews will repair pavement on Route 37 as part of the ongoing Pavement Repair Project. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts below: