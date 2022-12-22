CARTHAGE, Mo. — A former Webb City attorney is sworn-in today (12/22) As a Jasper County judge. Luke Boyer is the new District Six Associate Circuit Court Judge, and was sworn-in by Judge Joe Hensley at the county courthouse in Carthage.

Boyer practiced law for more than 15 years in both Missouri and Arkansas; the last 11 was primarily in the Jasper County area. He beat out two other candidates in April, and was unopposed in the November general election.

“I always had it in my mind that maybe I would want to do it. I was encouraged by some of my colleagues and friends to do it and I always thought I was suited. My personality and temperament lends itself to that. It seems like a role that would fit me best, but obviously you don’t know until you get the job,” said Luke Boyer, Jasper County Associate Circuit Court Judge (District 6).

This was Boyer’s first time running for elected office. He replaces Jerry Holcomb, who is retiring after holding the position since 2018.