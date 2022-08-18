CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Robots were on display this afternoon in Carl Junction. All part of a ribbon cutting and open house for S.E.S. It stands for “Stokes Educational Services” — and is a STEM and robotics company that provides education equipment, supplies, and curriculum to serve the needs of teachers and students — not just here in the Four States, but across the country.

“Technology will sometimes, can be a little bit scary. We need to embrace it and we need to use it to make ourselves safer, to make a safer environment for everyone. Whether it be an industrial setting, a school setting, or what have you. Every once in a while when we’re at a conference or something, we’ll move the robot and people will kind of freak out ’cause you know, it’s a robot coming after me. It’s not like that. It’s technology here to help us,” said Bill White, S.E.S.

S.E.S. is located at 106 South Main Street.

If you would like to learn more follow this link here.