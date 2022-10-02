JOPLIN, Mo — The Southwest Missouri Democrats hosted Eleanor Roosevelt Days at the MSSU North End Facility.

More than 100 people joined together for a drink and dinner reception, to listen to speakers like state senator Jill Schupp and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

As we head towards another election in November, Democrats say they feel a change coming.

“I will tell you, post the overturning of Roe, things are getting really interesting in Missouri and we’re seeing a lot of folks, both conservatives and liberals coming out and saying that Missouri is too extreme and it’s gone too far. So, I’m really interested to see how the elections turn out this November,” said Crystal Quade, Missouri House Minority Leader.

The last day to register to vote for the Missouri general election is October 12th.