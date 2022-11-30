JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was killed after pulling into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Emmanuel I. Lovell, 20, of Sarcoxie, was driving a 2013 Fiat with a passenger — Eden J. Sims, 19, of Sarcoxie — on Missouri State Highway 37 on Nov. 29.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the Fiat pulled into the path of a 2002 Ford F-250 near the intersection of County Road 40 in Sarcoxie.

Lovell was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:50 p.m., Nov. 29. Sims was taken to a Joplin hospital with moderate injuries. Both were wearing safety devices.