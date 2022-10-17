CARTHAGE, Mo. — Recognition, appreciation and promotions. All part of a celebration, tonight, by the “Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.”

A ceremony was held Monday night to welcome new employees and announce promotions for existing employees.

“So many times we hear things that are going wrong or things that are going bad. I think it’s important for us to highlight things that are going well and things that are going good, especially in law enforcement, law enforcement has a tendency to kind of end up on the dark side of things and I think it’s great to recognize some of the great things that are going on,” said Sheriff Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

“great things”, like when Deputy Roy Eppard performed life saving measures just last month while he was transporting mail.

“So, I went up and checked for vitals and he was not conscious, not breathing and did not have a pulse, so I started CPR. The doctor said that if I wouldn’t have been there, he probably would have passed away,” said Deputy Roy Eppard, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday night, Deputy Eppard was recognized for these life-saving measures, but this isn’t the first time he’s saved a life before.

“An infant was not conscious and not breathing, and when I went to start on CPR, I moved her and then she just started on her own, so it’s kind of similar, but I’ve also done, on other calls, CPR on people,” said Eppard.

Deputy Eppard gives credit to his 20 year experience in law enforcement as well as his always present calm demeanor.

“I think it really helps that if you can remain calm in stressful situations, it helps get you through that situation. Not everything is going to be perfect, but it does help a lot,” said Eppard.