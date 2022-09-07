PURCELL, Mo. — State leaders officially sign-off on the deal transferring the Purcell City Water system into private ownership. The Missouri Public Service Commission is giving the green light to allow the Missouri American Water Company to begin the process of changing hands.

The company had been operating the system since February of last year, when Purcell was unable to fill critical needs.

Residents approved the transfer in an election last year — which led to a state petition.

Missouri American Water officials say there’s still a number of steps they need to complete before the transfer is final.