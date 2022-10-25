CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year.

Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide.

County assessor Lisa Perry points out those bills jumped as the cost of cars rose.

“Due to the short supply of new vehicles – the used vehicles are higher in value. Just like everything else, there’s an increase thanks to the pandemic,” said Lisa Perry, Jasper Co. Assessor.

Those 2022 tax bills are due by December 31st. In Jasper County, they can be paid online, by mail or in-person.