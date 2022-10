JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge near Webb City is once again open for traffic following a resurfacing project.

The Northbound Route 249-to-northbound Route 171 bridge was one of three bridges at the Missouri Route 249/Missouri Route 171 interchange in Jasper county to receive repairs.

The bridge was closed beginning Friday, September 23rd. However, contractor crews were able to finish the project three weeks earlier than expected, MoDOT said in a release.