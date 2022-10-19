CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District is stressing safety around school busses this week.

This week is “National School Bus Safety Week”, which usually focuses on teaching children on how to practice proper bus safety, but it also includes the busses themselves and other drivers on the road.

School busses require annual inspections by the Missouri Highway Patrol, in order to operate and Carl Junction, has once again this year earned a one-hundred percent pass rate for its 51 busses.

School transportation officials add other drivers can help make the roads safer for the kids and busses.

“Anytime you see a school bus with their lights on, their flashing lights, you need to be prepared to stop. The cargo we’re hauling can’t be replaced, kids cant be replaced,” said Jared Richmond, Carl Junction Transportation Director.

The Carl Junction busses travel 1,500 miles per day along 32 routes to bus 2,000 kids to and from school every week.