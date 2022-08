JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are asking for help in locating a juvenile from Jasper County.

Sixteen-year-old, Matthew Messer was last seen on Sunday in the area of Grand Falls in Joplin but possibly headed towards Pittsburg, Kansas, according to a release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Messer is around 5’8″, 150lbs, with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on Messer’s location is asked to contact 911, or JCSO at 417-358-8177