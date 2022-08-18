CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Understanding poverty and how it affects students in the classroom. That was part of a presentation Thursday in Carl Junction.

A consultant from Aha Process, INC., a company based in Houston, talked to educators about the book “Emotional Poverty.” It was written by Dr. Ruby Payne, who also runs the company. She has two decades of experience as a consultant on education and economic class. The book covers ways of reducing anger, anxiety, and violence in the classroom.

“Two things. One, that whole concept again about helping kids make sure they feel safe and have a sense of belonging, and a concept we call ‘not letting them feel like they are less than or separate from everyone else in the class,'” said Jim Littlejohn, Consultant.

“This is how we’re kicking off a year-long book study. We’ve purchased “Emotional Poverty” by Dr. Ruby Payne. We’ve purchased the book for every teacher and we’ll be doing a district-wide book study and this speaker will be returning in January to revisit it with staff and hopefully just dive a little bit deeper into the topic,” said Theresa Wilson, Assistant Superintendent.

Aha consultants travel across the country doing these types of presentations for all levels of education.