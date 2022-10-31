CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Summer may be the last thing on your mind right now. Not so much the case in Carl Junction.

A construction crew is in the early stages of building a large splash pad.

Federal ARPA funding is paying for the project just off Pennell Street in Memorial Park.

Workers are hoping to capitalize on the favorable weather now, in order to get as much of the work done before the winter temps hit.

“It covers quite a bit of area. The old ballfield is gone now. And that’s all been leveled out or will be leveled out. But where the parking lot used to be is where it’s going to be sitting,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator.

Crews expect to work on the project for a couple of months before taking a winter break.

The hope is to wrap up construction and open the new splash pad in April.