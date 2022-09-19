JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Starting next week, contractor crews will work to repair bridge girders over Missouri Route 59.

The project is set for 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Monday-Sunday, beginning week of September 26 for up to 14 days. It will affect westbound I-44 bridge over I-49/Missouri Route 59 (Exit 18) at Fidelity in Jasper County.

Traffic Impacts:

Expect lane closures on westbound I-44 (Exit 18) and I-49/Missouri Route 59 at Fidelity during nighttime hours

Westbound I-44-to-southbound Missouri Route 59 ramp CLOSED at night while crews are working

Northbound Missouri Route 59-to-westbound I-44 ramp CLOSED at night while crews are working

I-49/Missouri Route 59 speed limit reduced to 50 mph in the work zone

All lanes and ramps OPEN during daytime hours

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

No signed detour

Drivers should find alternate route

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.