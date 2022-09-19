JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Starting next week, contractor crews will work to repair bridge girders over Missouri Route 59.
The project is set for 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Monday-Sunday, beginning week of September 26 for up to 14 days. It will affect westbound I-44 bridge over I-49/Missouri Route 59 (Exit 18) at Fidelity in Jasper County.
Traffic Impacts:
- Expect lane closures on westbound I-44 (Exit 18) and I-49/Missouri Route 59 at Fidelity during nighttime hours
- Westbound I-44-to-southbound Missouri Route 59 ramp CLOSED at night while crews are working
- Northbound Missouri Route 59-to-westbound I-44 ramp CLOSED at night while crews are working
- I-49/Missouri Route 59 speed limit reduced to 50 mph in the work zone
- All lanes and ramps OPEN during daytime hours
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- No signed detour
- Drivers should find alternate route
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.