WEBB CITY, Mo. — Trolley tracks are the focus of a fix-it project at “King Jack Park” in Webb City.

Contractors are tackling repairs to the line before the “Polar Bear Express” takes off on its first run next month.

The $25,000 project is addressing issues with railroad ties.

It’s estimated, about 100 will need to be replaced.

“They’ll be done in time. They’ve given us their word they will finish the track repair before the start of Polar Bear Express. And you know it’s not, it’s a real time consuming, it’s just a lot of heavy equipment,” said Carl Francis, WC City Administrator.

An earlier repair at the park seems to be paying off.

A significant drop in lake levels prompted city crews to try to cap mine shafts with concrete last month.

With water levels starting to return to normal, they say it looks like those repairs are working.