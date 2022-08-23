JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The numbers are in for Jasper County’s latest delinquent tax sale.

The sale collected a total of $492,000 — about half of what it brought in last year.

The difference comes from a dramatic drop in delinquent properties offered at the auction.

There were 71 sold yesterday (Monday) — compared to 149 last year.

The delinquent list started out a few months ago with 428 properties behind in taxes — meaning the owners of more than 300 properties paid off their bill before the sale.