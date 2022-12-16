JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County Judge is saying goodbye, after decades of service in the legal system.

Jerry Holcomb started his career as an attorney in 1978. He was chosen as the county’s first family court commissioner in 2006 and was then elected to be a family court judge in 2018.

He says he’s been blessed, both in his career and being alongside the people with whom he’s worked over the years.

“Rainbow of emotions – at one moment humbled. Another moment sad. And also looking forward to the future, having more time to do things with family and hobbies and things like that,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb got a standing ovation at his retirement reception today.

Local attorney Luke Boyer will be sworn in as his replacement next week.