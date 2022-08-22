JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A long list of Jasper County properties changed hands at the Courthouse Monday morning. The annual tax sale is an opportunity for bargain hunters to pick up a home or business that’s behind in property taxes. It is held every year in August — this, with 60 bidders hoping to walk away with a deal.

Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh was in charge of selling about 120 properties this year. It’s a much shorter list than usual, likely due to a new notification through posting signs on tax-delinquent properties.

“It’s really for the taxpayer’s benefit – the due diligence. We’re doing everything we can do to notify them their property could be in a tax sale. And most, a lot of people responded to that,” said Steve Mcintosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

“I think I had a success. I’m glad I put, invested four weeks in doing the research so I was prepared,” said Christopher Townsend, Tax Sale Bidder.

Jasper County isn’t alone. It’s just one of the dozens of counties cleaning up the tax rolls with a tax sale.