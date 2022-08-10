CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County tax sale is just over a week away, and bidders need to start signing up for the big auction.

You must pre-register before the date of the sale, or you cannot bid on properties. The office will start signing up bidders next Monday, checking that you meet requirements like state residency and that you’re not delinquent in your own taxes.

Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh says pre-registering helps to smooth operations on the day of the sale itself.

“You come in here and register. They’ll get a number and that streamlines the process that morning, helps us to start on time. The law says 10 A.M,” said Mcintosh.

The Jasper County tax sale will be held Monday, August 22nd in the Carthage Courthouse.

You can check out more information here.