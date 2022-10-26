CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Construction is about to begin on a multi-million dollar project in Carl Junction.

“We will be getting a fiber optic system throughout town,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator.

Something Steve Lawver has been looking forward to for years.

“Better connectivity, higher speeds, a more usable internet experience basically. It opens up a lot of things for them as far as phone systems, security systems,, downloading or streaming movies, any of that type of thing,” said Lawver.

It’s an $8,500,000 project, funded by the federal government and carried out by optic communications out of Baxter Springs.



Rodney Oels is the project manager.

“Our engineering team has been in Carl Junction for several weeks putting schematics and laying out the town as to how we’re going to feed fiber optics through town,” said Rodney Oels, Optic Communications.

They’ll start with a large backbone fiber optic cable in phase one.

The goal is to offering broadband internet to every home in city limits, along with more than 100 businesses and groups.

“According to the government, they need to have 25/3, which means 25 megabits upload, 23 download. Carl Junction, a lot of people in Carl Junction and businesses do not have that. Optic Communications today serves a symmetrical one gig service up and down,” said Oels.

Oels says it will take months to set up fiber in phase one, with an expected 41 miles of fiber optics. Customers can sign up to connect once that’s installed in their neighborhood.

“We will take signups at the office and as they sign up we will start deploying fiber to their home. Now that does not mean that we will they will be connected to the internet that soon. But it’s gonna be a lengthy process and we just asked the folks in Carl Junction be patient with us,” said Oels

“It’s going to be a little bit of discomfort for a while as they’re going through town but it will well be worth it,” said Lawver.

Optic Communications expects to kick off construction next month, likely in the Northwest part of town.