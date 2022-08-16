JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — How much is your county worth? If you live in Jasper County the total is growing, and just hit a major milestone.

“We drive a 2010 Yukon, extended version. We’re trying to find a new vehicle for that but vehicles are few and far between,” said Randy Nace, Jasper Co. Driver.

Upgrading that 12-year-old vehicle is a priority for Jasper County Driver Randy Nace. Buying a newer car or truck – or in this case, SUV – is one way County values are trending up.

“They have basically doubled in price so it’s been a tough you know, tough to find one that you can afford,” said Nace.

Buying new cars, building new homes, and businesses have helped Jasper County hit a new record in total property value. A newly released County assessed valuation report now puts the total at just over $2-billion for the first time ever. In 2021, it was just below the mark at 1.9 million.

“It’s all property – personal property and real property. So like I said, your home, your business structure, your cars, your trucks, your trailers, your tractors, your goats, chickens, hay bales – all of those things,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

All things every Missouri county is required to report to the state every year. The report is very detailed – for example, it shows county residents own 125,000 vehicles. 56,000 of those are trucks. County growth is a big component in the growth trend – but it’s also getting a boost from 2022 inflation.

“We did get notification from my Assessor’s office that the Personal Property Tax which a lot of the schools the city saw a large increase upwards of 10% was primarily because last year the Assessor’s office did not do any increase in personal property tax. The decision was made because of COVID. And things being a little bit rough on individuals that they’re working to do it, but the State Tax Commission won’t let us do that forever. So the Assessor looked at that and did a two-year increase on Personal Property Tax,” added Davis.