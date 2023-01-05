JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects.

The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.

Projects awarded include road and bridge projects across the state including urban areas and small towns, all of which support economic development. MoDOT and the Missouri Department of Economic Development selected the projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.

The City of Joplin was awarded with $4 million for a widening project on Zora Street.

Monett is awarded $536,876 for the Lowes Lane improvement project.

Carthage will receive $656,649 for roadway improvements on Hazel Street and Airport Drive.

“Our Transportation Cost-Share program provides an innovative opportunity to leverage public and private investments to strengthen Missouri’s infrastructure and boost workforce development across our state,” said Governor Parson. “The number of applications demonstrates that these partnerships are not only of great interest but of great benefit to Missourians. While there are many unfunded transportation needs remaining across our state, we’ve come a long way and are committed to doing more.”