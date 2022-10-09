DUENWEG, Mo. — The Duenweg Christian Church hosted an appreciation service for the community’s first responders.

This event began with a Sunday morning church service with a message focused on the idea of what it means to be a true hero.

Then it was lunch time, allowing the first responders and community members to enjoy a home cooked meal together, and firefighters even had a chance to show off their gear and trucks.

This event gave the community of Duenweg a chance to give back to their first responders.

“We are just so grateful for the hard work and dedication that our fire fighters, our first responders, have in our community, so its the least we can do to recognize them today,” said Richard Pickett, Pastor, Duenweg Christian Church.

The event ended with the first responders being called away once again to do their duty. National First Responders Day is October 28th.