JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers will experience traffic delays and detours when contractor crews begin resurfacing three bridges at the Missouri Route 249/Missouri Route 171 interchange in Jasper County near Webb City beginning this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
The contractor will overlay the bridge deck/driving surface of the three bridges with a new epoxy surface.
Traffic impacts:
- Northbound Route 249-to-northbound Route 171 bridge CLOSED for up to five consecutive weekends
- Bridge CLOSED from 7 p.m., Friday to 6 a.m., Monday beginning Friday, September 23
- Drivers will be directed along a signed detour of northbound Route 249-to-Jasper County Route HH-to-northbound Route 171
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the closed bridge
- All lanes of the bridge OPEN to traffic during the week
- Northbound Route 249-to-southbound Route 171 bridge over the Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad reduced to one lane during nighttime hours
- Crews working 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning the week of September 26
- Speed limit reduced to 60 mph where crews are working
- No signed detour
- Drivers urged to find alternate route
- All lanes OPEN during daytime hours
- Northbound Route 171-to-southbound Route 249 over Route 171 bridge reduced to one lane during nighttime hours
- Crews working 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning the week of September 26
- Speed limit reduced to 60 mph where crews are working
- No signed detour
- Drivers urged to find alternate route
- All lanes OPEN during daytime hours
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.
Project background:
- Prime Contractor: RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., Livonia, Mich.
- Completion Date: November 1, 2022
- Total project cost: $426,000