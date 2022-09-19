JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers will experience traffic delays and detours when contractor crews begin resurfacing three bridges at the Missouri Route 249/Missouri Route 171 interchange in Jasper County near Webb City beginning this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The contractor will overlay the bridge deck/driving surface of the three bridges with a new epoxy surface.

Traffic impacts:

  • Northbound Route 249-to-northbound Route 171 bridge CLOSED for up to five consecutive weekends
    • Bridge CLOSED from 7 p.m., Friday to 6 a.m., Monday beginning Friday, September 23
    • Drivers will be directed along a signed detour of northbound Route 249-to-Jasper County Route HH-to-northbound Route 171
    • Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the closed bridge
    • All lanes of the bridge OPEN to traffic during the week
  • Northbound Route 249-to-southbound Route 171 bridge over the Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad reduced to one lane during nighttime hours
    • Crews working 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning the week of September 26
    • Speed limit reduced to 60 mph where crews are working
    • No signed detour
    • Drivers urged to find alternate route
    • All lanes OPEN during daytime hours
  • Northbound Route 171-to-southbound Route 249 over Route 171 bridge reduced to one lane during nighttime hours
    • Crews working 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning the week of September 26
    • Speed limit reduced to 60 mph where crews are working
    • No signed detour
    • Drivers urged to find alternate route
    • All lanes OPEN during daytime hours
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

Project background:

  • Prime Contractor: RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., Livonia, Mich.
  • Completion Date: November 1, 2022
  • Total project cost: $426,000 