JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers will experience traffic delays and detours when contractor crews begin resurfacing three bridges at the Missouri Route 249/Missouri Route 171 interchange in Jasper County near Webb City beginning this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The contractor will overlay the bridge deck/driving surface of the three bridges with a new epoxy surface.

Traffic impacts:

Northbound Route 249-to-northbound Route 171 bridge CLOSED for up to five consecutive weekends Bridge CLOSED from 7 p.m., Friday to 6 a.m., Monday beginning Friday, September 23 Drivers will be directed along a signed detour of northbound Route 249-to-Jasper County Route HH-to-northbound Route 171 Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the closed bridge All lanes of the bridge OPEN to traffic during the week

Northbound Route 249-to-southbound Route 171 bridge over the Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad reduced to one lane during nighttime hours Crews working 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning the week of September 26 Speed limit reduced to 60 mph where crews are working No signed detour Drivers urged to find alternate route All lanes OPEN during daytime hours

Northbound Route 171-to-southbound Route 249 over Route 171 bridge reduced to one lane during nighttime hours Crews working 7 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning the week of September 26 Speed limit reduced to 60 mph where crews are working No signed detour Drivers urged to find alternate route All lanes OPEN during daytime hours

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

