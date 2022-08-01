JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — An expansion to the Jasper County Court System will be getting support from Clemson University. Jasper County Commissioners have signed off to use Clemson to evaluate a new Family Treatment Court. Federal ARPA funds are paying to add the new option, including the contract with the University.

Court Administrator Erik Theis tells us experts there will help make sure the new court is operating effectively and efficiently.

“And again you have to look at expertise. And that’s very important when you look at these types of programs and programs evaluation. And they have an extensive amount of experience,” said Theis, Jasper Co. Ct. Admin.

The Family Treatment Court will focus on cases where children have been removed from the home due to alcohol or drug issues. It’s expected to start with about 15 to 20 cases — but will later handle up to 30 cases at a time.