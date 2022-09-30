CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hundreds of residents lined Main Street in Carl Junction today, for their annual homecoming parade.

The parade flowed down Broadway, East on Wells, then North onto Main, finally ending at the intersection of Main and Wise.



Participants included Carl Junction High School’s marching band, cheerleaders, as well as this years homecoming court.

“It’s just kind of like a big meeting with the whole community, we all get on floats and fire trucks and we go down in between all the little kids schools and then down Main Street and just throw candy,” said Chance Benford, Senior Linebacker and Runningback.



“The kids that are in sports and then all the kids from third grade I think third grade through 12th grade aren’t sports, they all get a float and they get to throw candy and it’s fun,” added Benford.

This is a popular event for residents and visitors each year.

As for the homecoming football game, the Bulldogs entertain Nixa tonight at 7PM.