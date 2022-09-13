CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Just days away from the Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival, the annual event is getting a boost from the state. The Missouri Horizons Initiative is giving a $10,000 grant to the festival. It will fund a project called “Explore At the Park.” Kids of all ages can learn about local history like the CJ Wooly Mammoth dig, create their own banjo, or take part in educational workshops hosted by MSSU.

The initiative will also shine a state spotlight on the event.

“It does not hurt to have an organization like the Missouri Division of Tourism that has that larger following, specifically on social media, to help us get the word out to bring people to our southwest Missouri area,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, CJ Chamber.

The 25th annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival is just 10-days away, it’s Saturday, September 24th. It kicks off at 9 a.m. that day at Center Creek Park, admission is free.