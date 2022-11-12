CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —The city of Carl Junction gave people the chance to get some Christmas shopping done a little early this year.

The Carl Junction “Leo Club” held its annual “Holiday Bazaar.”

80 vendors offered all kinds of holiday gifts, everything from handmade soap to Christmas decorations.

And thanks to the funds raised today, two Carl Junction seniors will benefit from “Leo Club Scholarships” of 500 dollars each.

Any leftover funds will be used to further the “Leo Club’s” community service.

“Leo Club states for leadership, experience, and opportunity. They are a Junior Club to the Lions International, so I’ve got 12 to 18-year-old students that are a part of our club that come and help organize it, they help run it, they help facilitate everything that it is that we have to do and they are learning that leadership and getting some experience and having the opportunity to put it all together,” said Chevelle Lawver, Advisor, Leo Club.

This year was the 13th year for the Holiday Bazaar.